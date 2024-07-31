Kid’s Day Features Family-Friendly Entertainment at Wyoming’s Big Show

The rides at the Sweetwater County Fair's carnival brings smiles to faces young and old. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

ROCK SPRINGS – Wednesday is Kid’s Day at the Sweetwater County Fair, and the event promises to have family-friendly events throughout the day.

Customers to Sweetwater County’s McDonald’s restaurants from July 22-28 were eligible to receive a free child’s ticket to the Sweetwater County Fair for Wednesday. The tickets are valid for entry between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The main gates open at 10:30 a.m., with events occurring throughout the day. The daily entertainment includes the petting zoo and Barnyard Races at the East Tent, the Otter Adventure show at the West Tent, and the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers in the grass area. People can also find entertainment along the Midway, with Lanky the Clown, Mermaid Anna, Pirate Man Dan, Sir Mimealot, and the Unicycling Unicorn strolling the Midway throughout the day.

Fans of 4-H and FFA can check out the sheep and goat show in the Indoor Arena starting at 4 p.m. Wool judging takes place at 7 p.m. in the Sheep Barn.

The carnival will host Family Day as well, opening at noon. Fairgoers can ride all they want from noon to 5 p.m. for $30. Those passes will only be sold until 4 p.m., when they’ll be replaced by the unlimited ride wristbands.

The evening concert will feature Slaughter on the Main Stage at 8:30 p.m., with the after party with Turn Up the Volume DJ starting at 10:30 p.m.