ROCK SPRINGS — It’s time to get those fishing poles ready to go for the annual Huck Finn Fishing Derby, which is set to take place this weekend.

Children ages 3-12 are encouraged to participate in the derby, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 3, at the Wataha Fishing Pond. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and fishing begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. Did we mention the event is FREE?

Prizes will be given in various categories so get the pole ready to go! 🎣