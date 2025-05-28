Kids Fishing Day Event Set in Pinedale

PINEDALE – Kids are invited to get hooked on fishing at the annual Kids Fishing Day event June 7 at the Dudley Key Fields Pond in Pinedale.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department regularly stocks plenty of trout in the pond. Parents are also invited to come and share in the fun.

All kids are invited to participate in the event, with open registration beginning at 10 a.m. All who register will receive a gift bag of fishing supplies. The WGFD will provide fishing gear and worms, and employees from several local agencies will be on hand to help mentor youth anglers. The entire event is free of charge.

There are Kids Fishing Day events held across Wyoming in celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week. Children in Sweetwater County can look forward to going to the Paul J. Wataha Pond in Rock Springs June 14 for Kids Fishing Day.

June 7 is also Free Fishing Day across Wyoming when anyone may fish without a fishing license or Conservation Stamp. However, all limits and other fishing regulations still apply. More details on Free Fishing Day are listed in the Wyoming fishing regulations booklet.