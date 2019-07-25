Kids Learn About Local Wildlife at White Mountain Library

ROCK SPRINGS — Sportsmen’s Warehouse and the Muley Fanatic Foundation hosted an Outdoor Day for local kids at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs on Thursday.
Chris Steffen from the Muley Fanatic Foundation gave a talk about the organization and work they are doing to help protect mule deer in Wyoming and several other states. After the talk, kids got a chance to get up close and learn more about wildlife tracks and scat.
Steffen’s talk outlined a number of problems, such as habitat fragmentation and Chronic Wasting Disease, that have contributed to a steep decline in Wyoming’s mule deer population over the last twenty years.
Muley Fanatic Foundation raises funds and helps in researching and monitoring mule deer populations, including in the Red Desert to Hoback migration corridor.