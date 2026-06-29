Killpack, Arnold Selected for All-Star Team

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School seniors McKinley Killpack and Sophia Arnold will represent the Lady Wolves one final time after being selected to play for the South team in the Wyoming Coaches Foundation North/South All-Star Volleyball Game.

The annual all-star event will take place July 18 at Casper College as part of the Wyoming Coaches Association Coaching Clinic, Hall of Fame Banquet and All-Star Week. Coaches from across southern Wyoming selected the roster, recognizing the top graduating senior volleyball players from Classes 1A through 4A.

Green River head coach Andri Dewey said having two Lady Wolves selected is a reflection of the continued growth of the program.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“It’s so exciting,” Dewey said. “I think it’s just a reflection of the growing success of our program as a whole.”

Dewey said she was thrilled when she learned both Killpack and Arnold had earned spots on the South squad.

“I’m so excited for Kinley and Sophia,” she said. “I think the All-Star game will be a great way to cap off their high school athletic careers. I hope it’s a competitive match and a good experience for both of them.”

The selections followed a successful senior season for both players, who helped lead Green River to a 4A Championship match.

Dewey said Killpack and Arnold consistently delivered in key moments while providing leadership for the Lady Wolves.

“Our senior class, Sophia, Kinley and Sydnie [Eastman], were amazing for us this whole season,” Dewey said. “I can’t speak highly enough about all three of them. Their constant energy and commitment to the team played such a big role in the outcome of our season.”

She added that both players elevated their play when it mattered most.

“Both Sophia and Kinley were so consistent for us on the floor all season, but they showed up big for us in key matches, and I think other coaches recognized that,” Dewey said.

Arnold will continue playing this fall at Gillette College, while Killpack has decided not to pursue volleyball going forward.

Dewey said the recognition also serves as an example for the younger athletes in Green River’s program.

“Even without awards and recognition, our senior class was relentless in their efforts and some of the most dedicated athletes,” Dewey said. “I can’t count the number of times I got a call asking me to let them in the gym last summer outside of our scheduled open gyms.”

She hopes younger players will follow the same approach.

“I think the younger athletes in our program can look to these two and see them as an example of hard work and commitment to the journey,” Dewey said.