Killpecker Creek Bridge Under Construction Starting Monday

ROCK SPRINGS — Travelers can expect reduced speeds on Interstate 80 starting Monday as crews begin work on Killpecker Creek Bridge near Rock Springs.

The project is expected to last approximately one month and workers will be in both eastbound and westbound lanes.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says drivers can expect single-lane closures and reduced speeds in the project area.

The Killpecker bridge repair is part of a rehabilitation project that began in May and covers several areas and includes structure repairs, asphalt paving, guardrail installation, and concrete paving in southwest Wyoming. The project was awarded last year to DeBernardi Construction Company. The completion deadline is Oct. 31.

According to WYDOT, unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans and work hours may vary.