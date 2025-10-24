Kim J. Stratton (February 25, 1963 - October 8, 2025).

An entire life represented in a dash

Kim Stratton entered into eternity with Jesus on Oct. 8, 2025.

Kim was the firstborn child of Eugene and Darlene Lasco. She was born and raised in Rawlins. She graduated from Rawlins High School in 1981.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Robert D. Schumacher in August of 1981. They welcomed their firstborn, Matthew, in May of 1982. Eric followed soon after in July of 1983. In July of 1986, they welcomed Brian into their growing family, then rounded off the crew with Daniel in April of 1988. Through their 17 years of marriage, they lived and worked in various locations and in different occupations. They were divorced in 1998.

She met and married John Stern in 2000. They were married for six years.

Later, while working at Great Western Autoplex, Kim met her forever love, Colt Stratton. They eloped in 2008 and were inseparable from that day forward. In 2009, they launched Allstar Real Estate, where they worked side by side to build a successful real estate business in Rock Springs, Wyoming. But what they most enjoyed was spending time at their cabin nestled in Medicine Bow National Forest and spoiling their grandchildren. Kim and Colt shared an unbreakable bond—one built on laughter, faith, and genuine love.

Known for her faith, warmth, resilience, and boundless love for her family, Kim brought comfort and laughter to everyone around her. She had a generous heart, a sharp wit, and a spirit that brightened every room she entered. Her compassion and strength will be remembered by all who knew her.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, her sons, her family, and her many friends. Her memory will live on through the love she gave and the lives she touched.

Kim is survived by her husband, Colt Stratton. Sons: Matthew (Lisa) Schumacher, Eric Schumacher, Brian Schumacher, Daniel (Danielle) Schumacher. Bonus children: Catherine (Brandon) Scott, and Chela Schumacher. Twelve grandchildren. Siblings: Mike (Kate) Lasco, Jan (Chris) Gulbrandson, Jeff (Maryann) Lasco, Karry (Scott) Wilcox, and Mike (Signe) Assels. And numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Darlene Lasco, daughter-in-law, Laura Schumacher, and nephew, Justin Barela.

Cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.