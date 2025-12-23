Kim L. Curtis (September 21, 1951 – December 11, 2025)

Kim L. Curtis, 74, passed away on December 11, 2025, in St. George, Utah. He was born on September 21, 1951, in Payson, Utah.

Kim was an incredible human being, a devoted dad and a beloved Papa. He was a simple man in the best sense of the word: reliable, kind, and deeply loyal to his family. He loved fiercely and made sure everyone around him felt it—whether through playing cards, sharing laughter, or starting playful banter just to keep things interesting. Kim had a gift for bringing people together and was truly the glue that held his family together.

Kim retired from FMC after more than 30 years as a mine electrician. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was awarded two Purple Hearts for wounds sustained in combat, along with a Bronze Star for heroism. He carried his service with humility, rarely speaking of it, yet living every day with the strength, courage, and integrity that being a Green Beret represented.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Above all else, Kim’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his three children and their spouses: Larry Curtis (Alicia), Malinda Searle (Chris), and Kimberly Flores (Rick); and his grandchildren: Trey Curtis-Brown, Alyssa Curtis, Logan Curtis, and Ricky Flores who he loved more than anything in this world. Kim’s heart also belonged to his dog, Aggie, his constant companion and confidant. She brought him endless joy, comfort, laughter, and was rarely far from his side.

To know Kim was to be loved by him. He left a lasting impression on everyone whose life he touched. Kim will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his love, his laughter, and the unwavering presence he brought into the lives of those who knew him.