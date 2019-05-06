Kim Robert (April 8, 1957 – April 28, 2019)

Kim Robert of Superior, WY passed away on April 28, 2019. He was 62 years old.

Kim was born on April 8, 1957. He loved to fish, rock climb, and ride motorcycles.

He is survived by wife Teri, of Superior; sons Christopher Robert of Superior, Daniel Robert of Milliken, Colorado and many other sons and daughters who thought of him as “Dad”; grandchildren Melissa, Haley, Ahna, and Taten, the Loves of his Life; sister Annette Wright of Louisiana; nephews Joshua and Jeremiah Robert of Superior as well as many friends.

Kim was preceded in death by his father Murphy Robert, mother Marion Robert, sister Wanda Robert Bowen, and brother Kirk Robert.

Cremation will take place, and a private celebration will be announced at a later date.