Kimber Blaine Sorensen (February 18, 1949 – March 13, 2024)

Kimber Blaine Sorensen, 75, returned to his Heavenly Father on March 13, 2024. He passed away at his home in Deer Mountain, Utah, after a long battle with cancer.

Born on February 18, 1949, in Salt Lake City to Leon and Thelma Sorensen. He was the 4th of 7 kids. Kimber was raised in Taylorsville, Utah and graduated from Granger High School in 1967.

He met his future wife, Laurie Warburton, at a stake dance at the Taylorsville stake center, which was located on the grounds where the Taylorsville temple now sits. They were married on December 11, 1970, in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and all eternity.

He attended college at the University of Utah, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1975. He remained an avid Ute fan and attended many sporting events and could be heard singing the fight song. Ki-yi!

After graduation, the family moved to Denver, Colorado, where Kim started his career in the oil and gas industry and became a certified public accountant in 1979. In 1980, the family moved to Gillette, Wyoming where they raised their kids. He worked for Dunbar Well Service for 15 years while actively participating in the rapid growth of the community. In 2001, Kim and Laurie bought Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. based in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Kim enjoyed accounting, leadership, and growing his businesses. He served in leadership positions on many boards and service organizations, including hospice, Rotary Club, Society of Petroleum Engineers, and the Campbell County school board. He was an Eagle scout and continued to support the scouting program throughout his life, helping many others also earn their Eagle scout award.

Kim loved the Savior Jesus Christ and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many positions throughout his life, including as a full-time missionary to the Western Canadian Mission from 1967-1969.

Kimber is preceded in death by his son Kimber Blaine II, his parents, and his sister Eileen Carlston.

Kimber is survived by his wife, Laurie; sons Rick of Deer Mountain, UT, Christian of Salt Lake City, UT, Josh (Becca) of Rock Springs, WY; and daughter Dani (Doug) Tew of Gillette, WY; and 11 grandchildren: Anna, JP, Scott, Derek, Adam, Jill, David, Alice, Lucy, Jane, and Jacob who were the light of his life. He is also survived by his siblings, Keith (Renee), Karen (Elno) Fluckiger, Lynn (Julie), Kevin (Amanda), and Karla (Dan) Rush.

Services will be held on March 25, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 1457 W Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT. A visitation will precede the funeral at 9:30 a.m.. Interment will immediately follow the services at Valley View Memorial Park in West Valley City, Utah.

Kim was very generous in life, offering much of his assistance behind the scenes to help people reach their dreams. In lieu of flowers, help someone in your life achieve a goal.