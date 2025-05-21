Kimberly Ann Kumer (March 8, 1979 – May 17, 2025)

With sorrow and deep regret, Jerry and Kathy Kumer announce the passing of their daughter, Kimberly Kumer. Kimberly passed away on May 17, 2025, at the University of Utah. She was 46 years old.

Kimberly was born on March 8, 1979. She graduated from Rock Springs High School and went directly into the Navy. She served six years on the USS Abraham Lincoln, a NIMITZ Class Aircraft Carrier. She worked in the laboratory as a technician, receiving an honorable discharge. She remained in Washington State for many years working in the environmental water safety industry. She returned to Rock Springs and worked for the city in Wastewater Management.

She had a wicked sense of humor, and you often did not know if she was serious or joking. She loved to crochet, read, gourmet cook, write short stories, garden, bird watch, fish and being out in nature. She loved all animals, especially her two dogs, Ricky Bobby and Brookie.

Survivors include her parents, Jerry and Kathy Kumer, two brothers, Kory and Karl: several uncles and aunts, Richard Parks and wife Berta of Midvale, UT, Arthur Parks and Wife Joan of Rock Springs, Joanie Fletcher of Orange Grove, TX, Patty and husband Leibnitz of Rock Springs, John Kumer and partner Tracy: several cousins, Heather, Shelly, Lindsay, Megan, Levi, Josh and Cody.

Buy a lottery ticket in her honor. Hold on tight to the ones you love.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.