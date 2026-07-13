Kimberly “Kim” K. Osborne (January 13, 1963 – May 29, 2026)

Kimberly “Kim” K. Osborne, 63, passed away at the University of Utah Medical Center on May 29, 2026, with her loving family by her side. She was a resident of Rock Springs for most of her life.

Born on January 13, 1963, in Casper to Larry and Beverly Ellis, Kim later graduated from Rawlins High School. She will be remembered as a dedicated wife and mother who possessed a wonderful sense of adventure. She found great joy in the outdoors and treasured the time she spent camping and relaxing at the lake. When she wasn’t enjoying nature, she loved to read, watch true crime shows, working in her garden, as well as hunting and fishing.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Kenneth D. Osborne of Rock Springs; her two sons, Cheston Niland of Oklahoma and Keith Niland of Rock Springs; her daughter, Brittany Niland of Texas; her brother, Troy Ellis of Casper; and her beloved granddaughter, Brylee Niland of Alaska.

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Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Beverly Ellis; her two sisters, Lori Bascom and Marnie Ellis; and her brother, Shawn Ellis.

In accordance with Kim’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held.