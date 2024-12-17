Kimberly ‘Kim’ ‘Timmy’ DeLambert (November 23, 1961 – December 12, 2024)

Kimberly “Kim” “Timmy” DeLambert, 63, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. She was a four year resident of Farson and former resident of Lander.

Kim was born November 23, 1961 in Boulder, Colorado; the daughter of Donald Junior Nolde and Joyce Ilene Duncan Nolde.

She attended schools in Lander and she was a 1980 graduate of Lander Valley High School. Kim attended cosmetology school and received her nail tech license.

Kim married Clinton E. DeLambert December 3, 2020 in Lander.

She worked at Wyoming State Training School for 15 years as a Recreation Rehabilitation Therapist. Kim formerly worked at the Breadboard for seven years in Lander, making the best sandwiches. She was co-owner and operator at A-1 Nails for 10 years as a nail technician.

Kimberly loved rock hunting, arts, crafts, cooking but most of all spending time with family.

Survivors include her husband, Clinton E. DeLambert of Farson; her mother, Joyce Ilene Nolde of Lander; one son, Jacob T. Sorrels and wife Ashley of Fort Washakie; one daughter, Rachel Ledoux and husband Andrew of Albuquerque, New Mexico; step-daughter-in-law, Alexa DeLambert of California; two brothers, Gary L. Nolde and wife Jane of Lander, and Jerry V. Nolde of Lander; one sister, Joy L. Woods and husband Kevin of Lander; four grandchildren, Wyatt J. Sorrels, Allie Ledoux, Abbie Ledoux, and Annie Ledoux; one step-grandchild, Ella DeLambert; and her four legged furry pets, Sadie, Odie, and Sweetie.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Junior Nolde; one step-son, Clinton Eli DeLambert; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.