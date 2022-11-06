Kingdom Protocols | Solid Foundation

Living a kingdom life requires a Kingdom foundation. Jesus gave us the instructions to build such a foundation. Obeying Jesus isn’t about pleasing God, it’s about working with God’s Plan and Kingdom. When we take Jesus’ words seriously, we live as Kingdom Citizens and not merely as church attenders.

Who Will You Trust? There are many sources of information available to us. Christianity believes that Jesus rose from the dead. That belief drives our trust deep into Jesus’ teachings. If the man who rose from the dead taught it, then it is trustworthy.

Luke 6:46-47 (NLT) “So why do you keep calling me ‘Lord, Lord!’ when you don’t do what I say? 47 I will show you what it’s like when someone comes to me, listens to my teaching, and then follows it.

The Firm Foundation

The Foundation is ACTION. Jesus talked about our actions a lot. Jesus poses the question, “Why do you call me Lord?” What in our lives declares and submits to Jesus as the boss of it? Much of modern faith and belief today has imagined a God that is all about us. Possibly for the first time in Christian history, the prevailing belief is that God will do anything to make us happy.

Matthew 7:23 (NLT) But I will reply, ‘I never knew you. Get away from me, you who break God’s laws.’

The idea of Jesus sending people away is very uncomfortable to us. But that is nothing compared to the teaching that we are to SUBMIT to Jesus’ teachings and the will of God, the Father. So that leads me to a deeply personal question: “What in my life submits to Jesus’ will?”

The Foundation is FIRM. Hebrews 11 is called the “Faith Chapter” of the Bible. It lists many of the exploits, victories, and sufferings of those who have gone before.

Hebrews 11: 35b (NLT) They placed their hope in a better life after the resurrection.

These people were crazy. Imagine Noah building a boat when it had never rained. What would you have thought of Abraham’s “not sure where I’m going” journey? Or, Moses shouting to the most powerful monarch in the world, “Let my people go!” These people looked and sounded crazy to their contemporaries, but they weren’t. They placed their HOPE in a better life later.

Not one of them would have EVER said, you only live once. People who believe that, don’t believe that Jesus’ teachings are true.

Does your faith make you look a little crazy? We should get comfortable with God’s commands and will in our lives. If God wills it, then we act on it. It is best and it will be great, eventually.

What is Your Alternative? So, if Jesus doesn’t work for you, if His commands are too harsh, what’s your plan? And, what makes your plan so great? What about your plan makes you confident in preparation for your appointment with God?

Luke 6:48b-49 (NLT) When the floodwaters rise and break against that house, it stands firm because it is well built. 49 But anyone who hears and doesn’t obey is like a person who builds a house right on the ground, without a foundation. When the floods sweep down against that house, it will collapse into a heap of ruins.”

The Flood

Lessons From a First-Time Boat Builder. Do you remember the story of Noah and the Ark? Let’s make a few observations about the story. Noah was a preacher or a herald of righteousness. He warned the people for a long time (1 Peter 2:5). And, let’s note that it was his obedience that saved his family (Heb 11:7).

Remember, it took a long time to build and prepare the Ark. There is a lot of speculation as to how long it actually took, but a current lifetime would hold up under scrutiny. All the while, God warned Noah, and Noah warned anyone who would listen.

Also, no one understood. It is likely that everyone thought Noah was a nut. After all, God told Noah that something was going to happen that he had no reference for. It had never rained before. If they had truly understood, and believed, it’s likely more than Noah’s family would have been saved.

And last, everyone died. Because God was being rude? All I see in the account is God’s patience and the people’s rebellion. It likely wouldn’t have mattered how long God waited, the end would have been the same.

Just Trying to do You. I get that life is tough. You have to find the joys where you can. But… God said things. Jesus warned us of things. Time isn’t just passing. Time is running out.

The Mercy of God. Jesus loving you and Jesus saving you are not the same thing. It is incorrect to assume that God loves us all, so everyone goes to heaven. God loves you unconditionally, but your relationship with Him has conditions. Salvation has conditions. Jesus made it clear, “Unless you repent, you will perish.” He said it often.

The Mercy of God is a free gift from God, but it is not cheap. It cost God everything to purchase it and it will cost you every worthless thing to possess it. It’s why Jesus made it clear that we must lay down our lives and take up our cross.

1 Peter 1:6-7a (NLT) So be truly glad. There is wonderful joy ahead, even though you must endure many trials for a little while. 7 These trials will show that your faith is genuine.

What Remains

Don’t Take Your Faith for Granted. It is the most precious thing in your life. It is your most precious possession. Nothing is worth more than your belief in Jesus and your love for the Father. Nothing.

You should also know that almost everything is trying to steal it from you.

Build Your Faith on the teachings of Jesus. What did Jesus actually say? That’s what matters. On the example of Jesus. What did Jesus do? This matters, because that is what we are supposed to do. On the return of Jesus. Jesus Is coming again. He personally explained how it would go down. With the followers of Jesus, this isn’t a solo sport. There are no rock stars. We need each other. We build each other.

Are you ready for the flood? Will your faith stand when it is tested? What will you do to make sure it does?