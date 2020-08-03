Kip Walton (February 3, 1968 – August 1, 2020)

Kip Walton, 52, was born to Lael and LaReta Walton on February 3, 1968, in Afton, Wyoming. Kip was raised in Auburn, Wyoming, until he was two years old when the family moved to La Barge. In La Barge, he attended elementary, followed by middle school and high school in Big Piney.

As a young boy, Kip played baseball and was active in Boy Scouts and throughout his middle school and high school years, Kip was involved in both football and basketball.

After graduation, Kip attended Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyoming. He then moved to Southern California in 1989 where he worked in landscaping and then went to work for Athena Technologies and worked his way up to Production Manager. It was at Athena that Kip met the love of his life, Elena.

Kip and Elena both followed Athena Technologies to Fort Wayne, Indiana. On July 6, 2002, Kip married Elena and in 2003, they were blessed with their first son, Koy Tuff followed by Cole Jess in 2007. In 2008, they moved their family back to Wyoming where Kip began his work with EOG Resources as a lease operator and eventually moved into the position of chemical technician.

Kip was very involved with his children and the family all shared the love of sports which led Kip to coach Jr. Jazz and assist with middle school basketball. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends whether it be camping, hunting, cooking, or golfing.

Kip is survived by his wife Elena Walton and two sons Koy Tuff and Cole Jess, father Lael Loren Walton, mother LaReta Leavitt Walton, brother Kevin D. Walton (Laura), niece Ryen Walton, nephew Kyle Walton, and so many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kip is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents C. Davis Leavitt and LaWanna Barnes Leavitt, paternal grandparents Loren “Tuff” Walton and Ann Roberts-Dana Walton, paternal aunt Marie Walton Edgerton, maternal aunt Anna Dee Leavitt, and maternal uncles Lavar “Bubba” Leavitt and Alma Leavitt.

A celebration of life will be held on August 14, 2020, at 6:30 pm at the Deanne Bradley Stage at the Sublette County Fairgrounds.