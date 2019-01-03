Kirby Ross Galea (May 14, 1985 – December 23, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Kirby Ross Galea, 33, passed away suddenly on December 23rd in Florida.

Kirby was born in Brewton, Alabama to Marion Galea and Rob Lawrence on May 14, 1985. He was raised by his amazing grandparents Bob and Pat Poncik in Green River. Kirby attended high school at Green River High School and Expedition Academy and Graduated in 2004 from alternative high school in Milton. He also went to Lockland technical vocational school in Milton, Florida.

Immediately after high school he went to work, and worked in different fields like construction and oil field. His current job was a level 2 non-destructive examination welding inspector.

He was a hard worker and loved to work. Everybody loved him wherever he went because of his outgoing friendly personality.

He was a jokester and was always making people laugh. Women thought he was quite a charmer.

He made many lifelong friends and everyone that knew him just loved him. He enjoyed floating the river, spending time with family, going to the beach, camping, Stephen King books, comedy and sushi!

He loved music, UFC, football and loved stand-up comedy. He was a great uncle and was very good with children. His grandma says that his foot rubs were the best.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father Robert Woodham Lawrence and mother Marion Maria Galea, grandfather Richard Galea of Malta, Italy and Christina McCaleb of Pensacola, Florida.

He is survived by his grandparent Pat and Bob Poncik of Milton, Florida. Brother Kody Galea of Bradenton, Florida. Kerri and Christian (Galea) Price of Meridian, Idaho. Brother Garret Leagar of Pineville, Louisiana.

Cremation services have already taken place in Florida. A service for Mr. Galea will take place in Green River on Saturday, January 19 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Shoshone Ave. in Green River.