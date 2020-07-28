Kirt Ray Bascom (September 22, 1964 – July 25, 2020)

Kirt Ray Bascom passed away at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on Saturday July, 25 2020.

He is survived by his wife Lori Ellis Bascom, son Dillon Bascom, stepsons Chad (Brandy) Moeller, Casey (Lindsy) Moeller, stepdaughter Melissa (Sammy) Fahrney, mother LaVon Smuin-Bascom, sister Michelle (Joey) McClelland, brother Steven (Karen) Bascom, and his foster brother Tracey Navanick.

He is proceeded in death by his father Gary Lee Bascom, younger sister Marsha Bascom and father-in-law Larry Ellis.

No services will be held at this time. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

