Kiwanis Hosts Annual Crab Boil Fundraiser

ROCK SPRINGS– The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs hosted the second annual Krabby Tax Day fundraiser on April 15, 2019.

Krabby Tax Day is an all-you-can-eat crab boil with kielbasa sausage, creole boiled corn and potatoes, appetizers and desserts. The event raised an amazing $650.

All proceeds from the event will be used for future Kiwanis events to help the youth of our community. It will also be used to make donations to local organizations to help the children of Rock Springs.

The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs would like to thank all the community members who came to support the event. They would also like to thank the Rock Springs Holy Communion Episcopal Church for letting them use their parish hall for the event.

Want to be part of this fun organization committed to giving back to the community? Kiwanis meetings are free and open to the public. Meetings are held every Wednesday morning at 7 am in Memorial Hospital classrooms 1, 2, and 3.

Photos



Kiwanians (from left to right) Curt Christensen, Matt Jackman, Budd Allen and Jace Jackman help cook the crab for Krabby Tax Day.

Kiwanians Buffy and Budd O’Brien help clean dishes for the event.

A Kiwanian and a Key Club member dish out freshly-boiled crab.