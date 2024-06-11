Knights and Stallions Head to Pocatello Wood Bat Classic

SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Knights and Stallions American Legion Baseball teams are heading to the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic this week. The tournament lasts June 12-15, and both teams’ first three games are already scheduled.

For the Green River Knights, they are coming off of a 2-3 weekend in Billings, Montana for a separate tournament. On Wednesday, they face the Stansbury Blazers at 6 p.m. on Halliwell Field. On Thursday, they take on Jerome Baseball 18U at 1 p.m., and then the Wood River Wranglers’ A team after the conclusion of the 1 p.m. game.

On the season, the Green River Knights are 10-9 overall but 4-0 in conference play, ranking them atop the Southwest for the American Legion A class in Wyoming.

The Rock Springs Stallions are coming into this week looking to bounce back from their 0-4 weekend at the 15th Dooley Oil Classic baseball tournament hosted by the Laramie Rangers. They face the Post 4 Razorbacks’ A team on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Halliwell Field. They then face the Sugar Sox A Legion team Thursday at 3:30 p.m., and then the Rigby Mustangs 16U team at 6 p.m.

This season, the Stallions have a 5-20 record on the year and are at the bottom of the AA Legion class in Wyoming.

