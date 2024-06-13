Knights and Stallions Open Pocatello Wood Bat Classic

POCATELLO, IDAHO – The Knights and Stallions played their first games of the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic on Wednesday. The Knights’ game ended in a tie, while the Stallions made a strong comeback attempt but ultimately lost 6-4.

The Green River Knights and Stansbury Blazers tied 6-6 on Wednesday at Halliwell Field in Idaho in the Knights’ first game of the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic.

A single by Andrew Harris put Stansbury on the board in the top of the second inning. The Blazers added to their lead in the top of the third when Jaxon Adams hit into a fielder’s choice and Keaton Coates singled, each scoring a run.

Green River tied the game in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a double by Zane Kovick and a hit-by-pitch. The Knights took the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Wyatt Faddis induced Ryker Dane to hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run to make it 6-5.

Coates singled to help the Blazers tie the game at six in the top of the seventh, where the score remained.

Karson Hansen started on the mound for Green River. The right-hander gave up five hits and five runs (three earned) over five innings, striking out one and walking four. Michael Torres started for the Blazers, giving up seven hits and five runs (three earned) over four innings, striking out one and walking one.

Zane Kovick led the Knights with two RBIs, going 2-for-3. Dallyn Buschelman, Oliver Akin, and Kovick each collected two hits for Green River.

Harris, Coates, and Oakley Brockmeier each collected two hits for Stansbury. Harris and Coates each drove in two runs for the Blazers, who drew six walks. Tyler Hadlock and Elliott Sacre led the team with two walks each.

The Rock Springs Stallions attempted a comeback but fell short to the Post 4 Pocatello Razorbacks, 6-4, Wednesday at Hawthorne Field. The Stallions were down five runs in the fourth inning but closed the gap to a 6-4 final score.

Rock Springs scored on a single and two errors. They opened the scoring in the first when Landon Oliver singled, scoring one run.

The Razorbacks took the lead in the top of the second with a single by Colter Wheatley, a single by Derek McCasland, and an error that scored two runs. They added another run in the third when Boston Sorenson singled, making it 5-1.

Jordan Wilde earned the win for Pocatello, allowing four hits and one run over three innings, striking out three and walking one. Steve Harmon started for the Stallions, giving up eight hits and six runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out none and walking two.

Oliver led the Stallions with two RBIs, going 2-for-3. Rock Springs’ defense turned two double plays.

Cooper Bowman led the Razorbacks with two hits in four at-bats from the leadoff position. Sorenson, McCasland, Wheatley, and Caden Adams each drove in a run for Pocatello.

Both teams have two games on Thursday as they continue in the tournament.