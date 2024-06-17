Knights and Stallions Put Up Big Wins at Pocatello Wood Bat Classic

POCATELLO, IDAHO – The Knights and Stallions wrapped up their final games at the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic, finishing with a combined 5-4-1 record.

The Knights posted a 2-1-1 record, highlighted by a 15-0 victory over the Wood River Wranglers. Travin Brown led the team with five RBIs on two hits at Hawthorne Field, doubling in the first inning to score two runs and again in the third to score three.

Green River took an early lead in the first inning with two doubles, including one from Brown, scoring two runs. An error, a single by Jace Paoli, and a ground out by Lander Welch extended their lead in the second inning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In the third inning, Green River scored five runs on two hits. Brackin Lail’s single brought in one run, an error scored another, and Brown’s double added three more.

Dallyn Buschelman earned the win for the Knights, allowing one hit and no runs over four innings, with two strikeouts and three walks. The Knights amassed 11 hits in the game, with Benjamin Lail and Brown each collecting two. Braxton Doak stole two bases, contributing to the team’s six total steals.

Raul Rojas led the Wranglers with one hit in two at-bats.

The Stallions finished with a 3-3 record, capping off with a 10-1 win over the Sugar Sox’s A Legion team on Thursday at Halliwell Field. The Stallions scored their first run when Prestyn Harvey drew a walk.

Griffen Garner earned the win for Rock Springs, giving up two hits and one unearned run over seven innings, striking out eight and walking four. Landon Oliver led the Stallions with a 2-for-5 performance at the plate. The team showed patience, drawing eight walks, with Steve Harmon and Prestyn Harvey each securing two. Maddox Ice stole two bases.

Jaxton Hanks and Carter Tonka each collected one hit for the Sugar Sox. Defensively, Sugar Sox turned one double play in the game.

For more on the first games at the Wooden Bat Classic, click here.

The Rock Springs Stallions will next compete in the Blackstone Invite in Hyrum, Utah, from June 19-22. The Knights will host Evanston on June 18 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a conference match.