Knights Battle Hard in Thrilling Doubleheader Against Outlaws

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Knights hosted the Evanston Outlaws in a doubleheader yesterday, with both games coming down to the wire.

The first game went into extra innings after a 2-2 tie, but the Outlaws scored five runs and shut out the Knights, resulting in a 7-2 final.

The Knights had a solid hitting game, collecting eight hits while holding the Outlaws to six. Benjamin Lail and Brackin Lail each had two hits for Green River.

Green River scored first in the second inning when Brackin Lail singled, driving in a run. The Outlaws regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning after a Green River error and a single by Walker Wilson, each bringing in a run.

In the top of the eighth during extra innings, the Outlaws took control, scoring five runs on three hits to secure a 7-2 lead. Ryder Wilson’s single drove in three runs, delivering the biggest blow of the inning.

Skyler Lee started for the Knights, allowing three hits and two unearned runs over six innings, striking out six and walking three. Walker Wilson started for the Evanston Outlaws, giving up seven hits and two unearned runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking three.

Lander Welch and Brackin Lail each drove in a run for Green River. Jace Paoli stole two bases. Ryder Wilson led the Outlaws with two RBIs, going 1-for-4. Walker Wilson led Evanston with two hits in five at-bats. The Outlaws demonstrated patience at the plate, drawing six walks, and turned one double play.

In the second game, the Outlaws were down 6-5 in the top of the seventh inning when Ryder Wilson singled, scoring two runs. Green River made a comeback attempt after trailing by five runs in the third inning, but fell short in a 7-6 final.

The Knights closed the gap by scoring on two singles and two doubles. The Outlaws took an early lead in the top of the second inning after Karson Hansen induced a fielder’s choice from Gavin Oliver, scoring two runs, and Braxton Bauer lined out, scoring one.

The Outlaws extended their lead with two runs in the top of the third thanks to RBI singles by Ryder Wilson and Walker Wilson. The Knights took the lead, 6-5, in the bottom of the sixth when Oliver Akin doubled, scoring two runs, and Benjamin Lail singled, scoring one.

Karson Hansen started for the Knights, allowing six hits and five runs over four innings, striking out three and walking three. Ryder Wilson started for the Outlaws, giving up six hits and three runs over three innings, striking out four and walking two.

Lander Welch and Jace Paoli each had two hits for the Knights. Paoli and Oliver Akin each drove in two runs, and Kamden Liebelt stole two bases. The Knights drew six walks and stole seven bases. Green River also turned one double play.

Here are some photos from the double-header against Evanston.

Their next game is an away game against Saratoga on June 23.