Knights Battle Tough Competition at Wood Bat Tournament

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Knights hosted this year’s Knight Invite Wood Bat Tournament last weekend and started off hot but ran into some tough competition as the tournament progressed.

Thursday marked the beginning of the Knight Invite, where the Knights secured a decisive victory over the Lockwood Razorbacks from Montana with an 11-3 win.

On day two, the Knights battled the Laramie Rangers to a 3-3 tie. Day three saw the Knights take on Post 6 from Cheyenne but unfortunately fell short with a 1-8 loss.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

During the fourth day, the Knights’ night game against Rawlins was canceled due to lightning. Earlier in the day, they faced the Razorbacks for a second time but fell 1-3, ending the tournament with a 1-2-1 record.

Next on the schedule, the Knights are set to play Laramie on the road on Monday, July 1, at 6 p.m.