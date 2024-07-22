Knights Close Season with Spirited Performance Against Outlaws

GREEN RIVER – Despite a valiant effort and a strong start, the Green River Knights fell to the Evanston Outlaws 14-9 in their final game of the season on Sunday during the Class A West Districts Tournament.

The Knights initially took control after a seven-run rally in the bottom of the first inning, which included a clutch two-RBI triple by Travin Brown. The team extended their lead to 9-3 in the second inning with a two-run double from Karson Hansen.

However, the Outlaws answered back, scoring six runs in the top of the third inning to take an 11-9 lead. Jacson Osborne’s two-RBI single was a pivotal moment in Evanston’s comeback.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Dallyn Buschelman provided solid relief pitching for Green River, striking out three over four and one-third innings. Brackin Lail and Hansen also made notable contributions on the mound.

Offensively, Hansen and Brown each drove in two runs, while Lander Welch led the team with two hits. Oliver Akin showcased patience at the plate, drawing two walks, as the Knights collectively tallied six walks.

Evanston’s offense was led by Ryder Wilson, who went 3-for-5, and Osborne, who drove in three runs. Gavin Oliver, Walker Wilson, Damian Kaman, and Tyson Bateman each recorded multiple hits.

Despite the loss, the Knights demonstrated resilience and teamwork throughout the game, ending their season on a high note with commendable performances.

Dallyn Buschelman, Skyler Lee, Lander Welch, Ryker Dane, and Jace Paoli. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

For all the seniors but Ryker Dane, this was their final year of eligibility to play with the Knights. Dane can come back for one more year next year even though he graduated high school earlier this year. Good luck to Dallyn Buschelman, Skyler Lee, Lander Welch, and Jace Paoli on their future endeavors.