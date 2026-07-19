Knights Close Weekend With Momentum

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights bounced back from Saturday’s pair of losses by sweeping the Laramie Rangers JV on Sunday at Stratton Myers Park, picking up a 3-1 victory in the opener before rolling to a 10-2 win in the nightcap.

The two wins improved Green River’s momentum heading into the final week of the regular season as the Knights prepare to host the state tournament later this month.

The opener featured a strong pitching performance from Brylan Ginestar, who tossed a complete game while allowing just one run on six hits over seven innings. The right-hander did not issue a walk and struck out one batter in the pitcher’s duel.

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Laramie struck first in the third inning before the Knights answered in the fourth.

Sam Dockter tied the game with an RBI single before Manuel Munoz followed with a run-scoring single. Oliver Akin later added an RBI fielder’s choice to give Green River a 3-1 advantage.

The Knights finished with eight hits in the victory. Corwin Paoli led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 at the plate, while Travin Brown added two hits. Munoz and Akin each drove in a run as Green River secured the opening game of the doubleheader.

Green River carried that momentum into the second game after falling behind 2-0 through two innings.

The Knights broke through in the third inning when Aiden Mandros and Landon Smart delivered RBI singles before taking advantage of a Laramie error to grab their first lead of the game.

Green River put the game away with a five-run sixth inning. Smart highlighted the frame with a two-run double, while Oliver Akin drew a bases-loaded walk and another Laramie error brought home an additional run.

Mandros earned the win on the mound, allowing two unearned runs over five innings while striking out six batters. Corwin Paoli pitched a scoreless inning in relief to close out the victory.

Smart led the Knights offensively in the nightcap, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs. He and Paoli each recorded two hits, while Green River showed patience at the plate by drawing seven walks.

The sweep capped a successful end to the weekend after the Knights dropped both games of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cheyenne Hawks. Green River combined for 13 runs on 15 hits against Laramie while receiving strong pitching performances in both contests.

The Knights have one regular-season game remaining before turning their attention to postseason play. Green River will host the Jackson Giants next Saturday in its regular-season finale before welcoming teams from across Wyoming for the state tournament at Stratton Myers Park later this month.