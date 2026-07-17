Knights Continue Homestand This Weekend

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights return to Stratton Myers Park this weekend for a pair of non-conference doubleheaders as they host the Cheyenne Hawks on Saturday and the Laramie Rangers on Sunday.

Both days will feature games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. as the Knights continue to prepare for the postseason and the opportunity to host the Wyoming American Legion State Tournament later this month.

Green River enters the weekend with a 15-27 overall record after finishing South Conference play at 1-9. Although conference play proved difficult, the Knights have shown improvement throughout the summer while facing quality competition from around Wyoming and neighboring states.

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The Knights are coming off a strong showing against Wheatland last weekend, who finished 8th with a 22-25 overall record and a 4-7 conference record, sweeping a doubleheader at home that included a comeback from a seven-run deficit in the second game. Green River’s offense has shown the ability to put up runs in recent weeks, giving the team something to build on heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

This weekend’s games provide another opportunity for the Knights to continue developing consistency on the mound, in the field and at the plate. Green River still has one more regular-season date remaining next weekend before turning its full attention to hosting the Class A State Tournament.