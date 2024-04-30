Knights Dominate Stallions with 12-2 Victory

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Knights and the Rock Springs Stallions face each other for the first time this year Monday. The Stallions couldn’t keep pace with the Knights, falling 12-2.

The Stallions scored in the top of the second inning after an error by Green River and a double by Haiden Bledsoe, bringing in two runs.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the bottom of the same inning, with the Knights scoring six runs without a hit to take a 6-2 lead. A pivotal error contributed to two of those runs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Pitcher Brackin Lail earned the win for Green River, allowing three hits and two runs over four innings, with six strikeouts and four walks. Griffen Garner took the loss for Rock Springs, giving up five runs (three earned) on one hit over one and one-third innings, with one strikeout and five walks.

Haiden Bledsoe led the Stallions at the plate, going 1-for-2 with one RBI. Griffen Garner, Haiden Bledsoe, and Billy Peterson each contributed one hit. Maddox Ice stole two bases, and Rock Springs turned one double play.

For Green River, Skyler Lee, Benjamin Lail, Lander Welch, Kamden Liebelt, Ryker Dane, and Zane Kovick each had one hit. Benjamin Lail, Brackin Lail, Ryker Dane, Kaleb Stephens, and Oliver Akin each drove in one run. Green River Knights Varsity 18U drew nine walks, with Brody Fuller and Zane Kovick leading with two each. Ryker Dane stole two bases.

Check out some photos from the game below.