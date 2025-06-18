Knights Drop Both to Powell in Conference Doubleheader

POWELL — The Green River Knights struggled to contain Powell’s bats Tuesday, dropping both games of a conference doubleheader. The Knights fell 7-3 in the opener and came up short 14-6 in the second game.

In Game 1, Powell took an early lead and never let go. The Pioneers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on a single by Caden Diaz. Green River tied things up in the top of the second after scoring on a wild pitch, but Powell quickly responded.

Dominik Bieber delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the second to put Powell up 3-1. Jordan Loera added to the lead with an RBI single in the third. Green River’s James Hartman brought the Knights closer in the sixth with a solo home run to left field, but it wasn’t enough to spark a full comeback.

Draiven Houchin threw six innings for the Knights, allowing eight hits and seven runs, though only two were earned. He struck out two and walked two. Powell’s Ben Ostermiller was dominant on the mound, recording 14 strikeouts while allowing just four hits and two runs in five and two-thirds innings.

Hartman and Dom Hamel each drove in a run for the Knights. Travin Brown and Hartman collected two hits apiece, while Oliver Akin added two stolen bases. Green River also turned a double play defensively.

Bieber led the Pioneers at the plate with two hits and four RBIs from the nine spot in the order. August Teten chipped in two hits as well, and Powell stole nine bases as a team.

Game 2 saw Powell jump out to another early lead and pile on late to secure the sweep. After taking a 1-0 lead in the first, Powell added three more runs in the second thanks to an RBI single from Bieber and a Green River error.

The third inning broke things open. The Pioneers scored five runs on four hits, including a bases-loaded single by Loera that brought home three runs. Another five-run frame in the sixth, capped by RBI hits from Trevion Solberg, Kolby Gates, Bieber, and Abel Teten, put the game out of reach.

Green River starter Brody Fuller lasted two and two-thirds innings, giving up nine runs — only two of which were earned — on seven hits. He struck out two and walked three. Caden Diaz got the win for Powell, throwing three and two-thirds innings and allowing five unearned runs on two hits with six strikeouts.

Hartman once again led the Knights’ offense with two RBIs and a 2-for-3 performance at the plate. Green River struggled defensively, committing multiple errors that contributed to big innings for Powell.

Abel Teten and Solberg had three hits each for Powell, while Loera led the team with four RBIs despite just one hit. Bieber added two hits and continued to produce runs in key moments.

Green River is scheduled to stay on the road for the rest of the week as they head to Billings Montana, to participate in the Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament Wednesday through Sunday.