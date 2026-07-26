Knights Earn Regular Season Finale Victory

GREEN RIVER — Green River wrapped up its final week of regular season play, highlighted by a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over the Jackson Giants on Saturday to send the Knights into postseason play on a high note.

The Knights opened the week against Cody, dropping both games of Friday’s doubleheader despite putting together productive offensive performances.

In the opener, Green River saw a seven-run lead slip away in a 16-11 loss. The Knights jumped out to a 7-0 advantage through two innings before Cody rallied with five runs in the sixth inning and seven more in the seventh to pull away.

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Corwin Paoli paced the offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Korbin Nielson added two RBIs of his own. Oliver Akin collected two hits as Green River finished with nine hits in the contest.

The second game followed a similar script as Cody built an early lead and held off the Knights for a 14-9 victory. Green River totaled 12 hits in the loss, with Korbin Nielson, Landon Smart, Sam Dockter and Corwin Paoli each recording two-hit performances. Dockter added a solo home run in the seventh inning and drove in two runs, while Aiden Mandros contributed two stolen bases.

Facing Jackson on Saturday in its regular season finale, Green River split the doubleheader.

The Giants raced out to an eight-run first inning in the opener and never looked back in a 14-8 victory. Despite the early deficit, the Knights continued to battle at the plate, scoring five runs in the third inning to briefly make things interesting.

Korbin Nielson drove in two runs, while Sam Dockter and Corwin Paoli each collected two hits. Green River also remained aggressive on the bases, stealing nine bags in the contest.

The Knights saved their best for last in Saturday’s finale.

Trailing multiple times throughout the game, Green River rallied late to earn a 7-6 victory over Jackson in its final regular season game. The deciding run came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Manuel Munoz stole home to break a 6-6 tie.

After surrendering four runs in the opening two innings, Green River responded immediately. Korbin Nielson tied the game at one in the first inning before Bryson Munoz and Aiden Mandros delivered key hits during a three-run second inning.

Jackson reclaimed the lead in the fourth inning, but the Knights answered once again. Brylan Ginestar’s RBI single, a walk to Bryson Munoz and Manuel Munoz’s steal of home put Green River back in front for good.

Draiven Houchin was outstanding in relief, tossing five innings while allowing just two runs to earn the victory.

Aiden Mandros led the Knights offensively, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Manuel Munoz and Corwin Paoli each recorded multi-hit performances, while Bryson Munoz drove in two runs from the ninth spot in the lineup.

The victory gives Green River a 18-29 record heading into the postseason after a challenging week against quality competition. Now, the focus shifts to next week when Green River hosts the Division II State Tournament. After closing the regular season with a win, the Knights will have an opportunity to compete for a state championship on their home field.