Knights Finish Home Invite

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights closed out play at their home Knight Invite with a 2-3 record and finished sixth place, picking up wins over Pocatello’s Rebels and Razorbacks while dropping contests to the Utah Cattle, Riverton Raiders and the Razorbacks in Sunday’s finale.

The four-day wood-bat tournament at Stratton Myers Park featured teams from Wyoming, Idaho and Utah and allowed the Knights to prepare for the final stretch of the American Legion season and to raise funds for the team.

Green River opened the tournament Thursday with a 12-1 victory over the Pocatello Rebels.

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The Knights wasted little time taking control, scoring six runs in the first inning before adding five more in the second. Davy Puckett highlighted the opening frame with a three-run single, while Manuel Munoz drove in three runs and finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles.

Brylan Ginestar started the game by throwing two hitless innings, striking out four without issuing a walk. Oliver Akin and Kanon Bartlett combined to finish off the victory as the Knights swiped 12 bases in an aggressive performance on the basepaths.

Green River couldn’t carry that momentum into Friday, falling 6-3 to the Utah Cattle.

After tying the game in the second inning, the Knights surrendered the lead for good when William Petita connected on a two-run home run in the third. Oliver Akin recorded Green River’s lone hit, while Korbin Nielson and Landon Smart each drove in a run.

Saturday’s opening game turned into one of the tournament’s wildest contests.

Despite four RBIs from Sam Dockter, the Knights came up short in a 14-9 loss to Riverton. Dockter’s first-inning double erased an early three-run deficit before Green River answered Riverton’s five-run second inning with six runs of its own to briefly take a 9-8 lead.

The Raiders responded immediately, however, reclaiming the advantage in the third inning behind Paxton Yeates’ two-run homer. Beau Anderson finished with two home runs and six RBIs to lead Riverton.

Green River bounced back Saturday night by edging the Pocatello Razorbacks 3-2 behind a complete performance from Ginestar.

The right-hander worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs with one earned on seven hits while striking out six. The Knights scored once in the first inning before adding two more in the third, with Landon Smart driving in one run as Green River held off a late Razorbacks rally.

The tournament concluded Sunday with a 4-0 loss to the Razorbacks in a rematch.

Post 4 broke a scoreless game in the fourth inning and added insurance the rest of the way while limiting the Knights to three hits. Manuel Munoz, Landon Smart and Aiden Cook each recorded a hit for Green River, while Sam Dockter allowed two earned runs over 4 1/3 innings on the mound.