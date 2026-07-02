Knights Head to Boise for Fourth of July Tournament

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights will spend the Independence Day weekend on the road as they travel to Idaho to compete in the Boise Idaho Fourth of July Tournament.

The tournament runs through Sunday and will provide the Knights with another opportunity to face quality competition from outside Wyoming as they continue the summer American Legion season.

Green River enters the weekend with a 12-19 overall record after finishing 2-3 at last weekend’s Knight Invite. The Knights opened their home tournament with a convincing 12-1 victory over the Pocatello Rebels before splitting a pair of Saturday games, including a 3-2 win over the Pocatello Razorbacks, and closed the weekend with a 4-0 loss to the Razorbacks in the fifth-place game.

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Throughout the season, the Knights have shown the ability to compete against strong opponents. Their offense has been fueled by players such as Oliver Akin, Landon Smart, Manuel Munoz and Sam Dockter, while Brylan Ginestar, Aiden Mandros and Kanon Bartlett have logged key innings on the mound.

The Boise tournament presents another chance for Green River to measure itself against programs from across the region. Multi-day tournaments also allow teams to build depth, giving younger players valuable innings and at-bats while preparing for the stretch run of the Legion season.

With conference play and the postseason approaching later this month, every game becomes increasingly important for the Knights as they continue to refine all aspects of their game. Strong pitching, aggressive baserunning and consistent defense have been hallmarks of Green River’s best performances this season, and the Knights will look to carry those traits into the holiday weekend.

Green River is scheduled to remain in Boise through Sunday before returning home to resume its regular-season schedule.