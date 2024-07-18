Knights Host Legion West District Class A Tournament

GREEN RIVER – The Knights are ready to host the 2024 Wyoming American Legion West District Class A Tournament this weekend with the first game Friday at 10 a.m.

Other teams who are competing in the tournament are Cody, Evanston, Lovell, Powell, Rawlins, Riverton, and Saratoga. The final four teams will qualify for the Class A State Tournament in Powell from July 26-31.

Green River’s first game is Friday at 7 p.m. and they face Lovell. The winner of that game faces the winner of Cody vs. Saratoga the following day at 7 p.m. while the defeated team of each game faces each other at 1 p.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Knights are 19-17-2 on the season and 9-3 in conference matchups. This puts them in second place in the A Southwest conference only behind the Evanston Outlaws who are 20-18 overall and 11-1 in conference.

Check out a bracket of the tournament below.