Knights Invite Brings Wood-Bat Baseball to Green River

GREEN RIVER — American Legion programs from across the region will converge on Stratton Myers Park this week as the Green River Knights host the annual Knights Invite, a four-day wood-bat tournament featuring teams from Wyoming, Idaho and Utah.

The tournament begins Thursday and runs through Sunday, with both the host Knights and the Rock Springs Stallions set to compete in a packed schedule of games leading into championship-round play.

The event offers a unique challenge for players accustomed to aluminum bats. The wood-bat format places a greater emphasis on pitching, defense and situational hitting, often creating a different style of game than teams see during the regular season.

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Green River enters the tournament looking to build momentum after spending much of June on the road. The Knights will open tournament play Thursday night against the Pocatello Rebels at 8:30 p.m., the final game of the opening day.

Rock Springs begins its tournament earlier Thursday afternoon, facing the Utah Cattle at 1 p.m.

Friday presents a busy day for the Stallions. Rock Springs will open the day’s action at 8 a.m. against the Douglas Cats before returning to the field immediately afterward for a 10:30 a.m. matchup with the Utah Yaks.

Green River will once again close out the day’s schedule Friday night when it takes on the Utah Cattle at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s slate features both local teams in key pool-play contests. The Knights will play Riverton at 10:30 a.m. before returning to face the Pocatello Razorbacks in the tournament’s final game of the day at 8:30 p.m.

The Stallions will face the Razorbacks at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday’s schedule will be determined by results from the first three days of competition. Teams will be seeded based on their tournament performance, with placement games scheduled throughout the day. The seventh- and eighth-place teams will play at 8 a.m., followed by the fifth- and sixth-place game at 10:30 a.m. The third-place matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m., while the tournament championship game between the top two seeds will begin at 3:30 p.m.

For the full schedule, see the graphic below.

With Green River hosting and several out-of-state programs making the trip to Sweetwater County, the Knights Invite is expected to provide one of the area’s busiest weekends of summer baseball.