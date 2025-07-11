Knights, Mustangs Set for A West Finale

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights will look to close out their conference slate on a high note when they host Lovell on Friday to face the Mustangs in an A West doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m., with the second game to follow at 7.

TRN Media is video streaming the games live on The Radio Network Facebook page.

Both teams enter the final week of the American Legion Baseball regular season with the Knights’ position locked in last in the West Single-A postseason picture. Green River sits at the bottom of the A West standings at 0-8 in conference play and 8-30-1 overall, while Lovell holds the second-to-last spot at 3-4 in league games and 22-23 overall.

The two contests in Lovell will mark the end of conference play for the Knights, who will face AA Rock Springs in a non-conference doubleheader on Sunday. For Single-A teams like Green River and Lovell, this is the final opportunity to tune up before postseason playoff series begin next week July 24 in Sheridan.

Lovell enters Friday looking to climb back to .500 in conference play. Green River, meanwhile, is still searching for their first A West win of the season. They have shown flashes of competitiveness in recent weeks as they try to build confidence at the end of the regular season.