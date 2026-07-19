Knights Out-Hit Hawks Despite Sweep

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights came up empty in Saturday’s home doubleheader against the Cheyenne Hawks, dropping both games despite producing plenty of offense at the plate.

Green River fell 15-10 in the opener after surrendering a six-run lead before dropping the nightcap 5-2. The Knights out-hit the Hawks in both contests, collecting 18 hits over the two games compared to Cheyenne’s 15.

The opener proved especially frustrating for Green River after building a commanding early lead.

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The Knights jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning before adding three runs in the second and five more in the fourth to take a 9-3 advantage. Landon Smart drove in the game’s first run with a double, while Oliver Akin and Corwin Paoli each added RBI singles in the second inning.

Green River’s five-run fourth inning featured RBIs from Aiden Mandros, Korbin Nielson and Sam Dockter, with Dockter’s two-run double helping the Knights extend their lead to six runs.

Cheyenne began its comeback in the fifth inning despite recording just one hit. The Hawks capitalized on walks, an error and a steal of home to score five runs before taking the lead for good in the sixth inning.

The Knights out-hit Cheyenne 9-8 in the loss. Oliver Akin paced Green River with three hits, while Dockter and Paoli each drove in three runs.

Cheyenne drew nine walks in the game, helping fuel its comeback victory.

The second game followed a similar theme as Green River again outhit the Hawks but couldn’t capitalize on its opportunities.

Brylan Ginestar’s RBI single in the second inning gave the Knights an early 1-0 lead, but Cheyenne took advantage of two Green River errors and a passed ball during a three-run fourth inning to seize control of the game.

The Hawks added two insurance runs late to secure the 5-2 victory.

Green River finished with nine hits in the nightcap, led by two-hit performances from Quintin Brown, Davy Puckett and Ginestar. Ginestar also drove in both of the Knights’ runs.

Puckett turned in a strong outing on the mound, allowing just four hits and three unearned runs over five innings while striking out seven batters.

Defensively, the Knights committed two errors in the second game, leading to three unearned runs for Cheyenne.

Green River will look to bounce back Sunday when it hosts the Laramie Rangers at Stratton Myers Park. The doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., with the second game slated for 3 p.m.