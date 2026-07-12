Knights Rally for Doubleheader Sweep of Wheatland

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights closed out the weekend on a high note Sunday, sweeping the Wheatland Post 10 Lobos in a home doubleheader with 14-10 and 9-7 victories at Stratton Myers Park.

After being swept by Douglas a day earlier, the Knights bounced back with two comeback wins, including erasing a seven-run first-inning deficit in the final game.

In the opener, Green River’s offense piled up 16 hits to outlast Wheatland in a back-and-forth contest.

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Corwin Paoli led the way with a perfect 4-for-4 performance, collecting four singles as six different Knights drove in two runs apiece.

Wheatland struck first with a run in the opening inning, but Green River answered with five runs in the second. Quintin Brown highlighted the rally with a two-run double before RBI singles from Davy Puckett and Kanon Bartlett helped the Knights extend the lead to 8-1 in the third.

Wheatland battled back and cut the deficit to 10-9 in the sixth inning behind a three-run home run from Nolan Schaffner and an RBI triple by Grady Bohlander.

The Knights responded immediately, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away. Sam Dockter delivered the biggest hit of the inning with a two-run single. Draiven Houchin earned the win after allowing six runs, four earned, over five innings while striking out five. Manuel Munoz pitched in relief to close out the game.

Green River received multi-hit performances from Paoli and Aiden Mandros, while Korbin Nielson, Brown, Oliver Akin, Dockter, Paoli and Bartlett each drove in two runs. The Knights also stole eight bases.

The second game required an even bigger comeback.

Wheatland exploded for seven runs in the top of the first inning, putting Green River in an early hole. Rather than fold, the Knights chipped away before taking the lead for good with a five-run third inning.

Landon Smart delivered a two-run single during the rally, and Sam Dockter added an RBI groundout as Green River surged in front.

Aiden Mandros sparked the offense with a 3-for-3 day that included a double and two singles. Korbin Nielson added two hits and drove in three runs.

After the rough opening inning, Green River’s bullpen shut the door. Korbin Nielson, Smart, Davy Puckett and Oliver Akin combined in relief to keep Wheatland off the scoreboard the rest of the way and preserve the 9-7 victory.

The Knights finished with 10 hits, drew six walks and stole seven bases while turning a double play defensively.

The sweep improved Green River’s record to 15-24 overall and gave the Knights momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.