Knights Roll in Rivalry Matchup

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights swept a doubleheader from the Rock Springs Stallions on Monday, using timely hitting and plate discipline to earn 12-6 and 19-4 victories.

In the opener, Green River broke open a close game with a five-run fourth inning and rode a strong all-around performance from Landon Smart to a 12-6 win.

Smart went 3-for-3 at the plate, doubling twice and driving in three runs to lead the Knights’ offense. He was part of a productive middle of the order alongside Korbin Nielson, who also collected three hits and drove in three runs.

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Rock Springs struck first when Landon Oliver singled to bring home a run in the opening inning, but Green River answered in the bottom half on a wild pitch to tie the game. The Knights took control in the third inning when Travin Brown lifted a sacrifice fly and Nielson followed with a two-run single down the right field line, putting Green River in front.

The decisive fourth inning featured three hits and continued pressure at the plate. Oliver Akin drew a bases-loaded walk, Smart delivered a three-run double, and Nielson added an RBI single to extend the lead.

Brylan Ginestar went the distance on the mound for Green River, allowing six runs, four earned, on six hits over seven innings while striking out four. Kennan Green took the loss for Rock Springs, surrendering 10 runs, four earned, in three and two-thirds innings.

Oliver led the Stallions with two RBIs, while Koltan Lemus, Damian Valerio, Prestyn Harvey, Dom Wagner and Lincoln Young each recorded a hit.

The Knights carried that momentum into the second game, where they pulled away early and never looked back in a 19-4 victory.

Green River scored five runs in the first inning behind doubles from Brown and Smart and a two-run single from Sam Dockter. The Knights added on in each of the next three innings, including a six-run third and a seven-run fourth to put the game out of reach.

Smart again led the way, driving in six runs on three hits. He doubled twice and added a single, continuing a dominant day at the plate. Dockter contributed multiple RBIs, while Davy Puckett reached base consistently and drew three walks as part of a patient offensive approach that produced 14 total walks.

Aiden Mandros earned the win, allowing one hit and four runs, two earned, over four innings while striking out three.

Green River finished with 10 hits and added pressure on the basepaths, totaling 10 stolen bases. Korbin Nielson, Oliver Akin and Ginestar each had multiple steals.

For Rock Springs, Kadence Leatham and Lincoln Young each drove in a run, and Xander Bell recorded a hit.

Across the two games, Green River combined consistent contact, aggressive baserunning and disciplined at-bats to secure the sweep, while Rock Springs continued to look for answers against opposing offenses early in the season.