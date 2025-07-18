Knights’ Season Ends with Losses to Lovell in State Play-In Series

LOVELL — The Green River Knights’ varsity baseball season came to a close Thursday night after falling in two games to the Lovell Mustangs in the Single-A American Legion Baseball state play-in series.

The Knights, who finished the year with an 8-35-1 overall record, were swept in the best-of-three series by scores of 14-0 and 11-0 at Lovell’s home field.

In the opener, Lovell jumped out to an early lead with five runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Mustangs tacked on two more in the second and broke the game open with a seven-run third inning, powered by hits from Kannon Owens, Cash Wassmer and a home run from Tucker Jackson.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River starter Dom Hamel went three innings, allowing 14 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits while striking out three. At the plate, the Knights managed just three hits — one each from Karson Hansen, Ryker Dane and Hamel — against Lovell’s Alex Hedges, who threw a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts.

Game two saw a similar story. Lovell plated four runs in the first inning, then added one in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth to end the game in five innings via run rule.

James Hartman pitched four innings for Green River, surrendering 11 runs (six earned) on eight hits while striking out three. The Knights’ lone hit came from Oliver Akin, who went 1-for-2.

Lovell’s pitching was dominant all series, as Tucker Jackson started the second game and allowed no hits over 2.1 innings with five strikeouts. At the plate, Jackson also tripled and scored twice, while Kyle Wilson and Cash Wassmer each drove in multiple runs to lead the Mustangs’ offense.

The Mustangs’ clean defense and opportunistic hitting proved too much for Green River to overcome as the Knights were eliminated from postseason play.

With the series win, Lovell advances to the Single-A state tournament, which begins July 24 in Sheridan.

For Green River, the season ends with some bright moments despite the record. The young squad showed grit throughout a rebuilding year and will look to grow heading into 2026.