Knights Secure Second Home Victory with Convincing Win Over Stallions

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Knights hosted the Rock Springs Stalions for the second time this year Monday night. They came out on top 14-4 in what marked their second victory at home this year and their second win against the Stallions.

Green River’s triumph was fueled by a 10-run surge in the fourth inning. Kamden Liebelt, Travin Brown, Benjamin Lail, Lander Welch, Skyler Lee, Brackin Lail, and Zane Kovick all contributed to the scoring frenzy with walks, doubles, and singles.

Rock Springs initially took the lead in the first inning, but Green River swiftly countered, dominating the remainder of the game.

Karson Hansen started the match as the Green River Knights’ starting pitcher, exhibiting a solid performance over four innings, while Landon Oliver took the mound for Rock Springs. Skyler Lee shone in the lineup, driving in three runs for Green River, while Brackin Lail led the team with a two-for-two performance at the plate, closely followed by Benjamin Lail, who displayed patience with three walks.

The Green River Knights showcased their base-stealing prowess, collectively swiping 13 bases throughout the game. Griffen Garner and Maddox Ice stood out for the Stallions, contributing two runs batted in each.

Check out some photos from the game below.