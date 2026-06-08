Knights Seek End to Slide

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights will return home Monday looking to snap a seven-game losing streak when they host the Cheyenne Eagles in a doubleheader at Stratton Myers Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m., with the second game set to follow at 7 p.m.

Green River enters the matchup with a 7-11 record after dropping both games of a road doubleheader against the Casper Oilers last week. The Knights opened the season 7-4 before hitting a difficult stretch that has seen them lose seven consecutive contests.

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Monday presents an opportunity for Green River to get back on track against a Cheyenne team that enters the day at 8-13 overall.

The Knights have shown the ability to generate offense throughout the season despite their recent struggles. Players such as Landon Smart, Brylan Ginestar, Aiden Mandros and Travin Brown have contributed key performances at the plate, while Green River has also displayed patience in the batter’s box and aggressiveness on the basepaths during several of its victories.

Pitching and defense will likely be key areas of focus as the Knights look to reverse their recent trend. During the seven-game skid, opponents have capitalized on big innings to pull away in several contests.

Cheyenne arrives in Green River with a slightly better record but has also experienced an up-and-down season. With both teams looking to build momentum as the summer schedule progresses, Monday’s doubleheader could provide an important opportunity to gain confidence heading into the middle portion of the Legion season.

The games are part of the first season under Wyoming Legion Baseball’s new structure following the elimination of the traditional Class A and AA classifications, a change that has created a more unified statewide schedule and increased competition across the league.

For Green River, the focus will be on protecting home field and ending a skid that dates back to May 19, when the Knights last earned a victory in a win over Rock Springs.