Knights Set for Midweek Test Against Torrington

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights will look to build momentum this week when they host the Torrington Tigers in a Wednesday doubleheader.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for noon, with the second game set to begin at 2 p.m.

Green River enters the twin bill with a 10-15 overall record after posting a 2-3 mark at the Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament in Billings, Montana, over the weekend. The Knights capped the tournament with an 11-0 victory over the Lovell Mustangs, using a seven-run first inning and a strong effort on the mound from Aiden Mandros to close their trip on a positive note.

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The Knights have shown flashes of offensive firepower throughout the season. Landon Smart has been a key contributor in the middle of the lineup, while players such as Oliver Akin, Korbin Nielson and Sam Dockter have helped Green River generate runs with both timely hitting and aggressive baserunning.

Wednesday’s games also provide an opportunity for the Knights to continue refining their pitching rotation as the summer schedule intensifies. Green River has relied on several arms throughout the season, including Brylan Ginestar, Mandros and Davy Puckett.

The matchup reunites Green River with a Torrington program that has traditionally been a competitive A Division opponent in Wyoming Legion Baseball play.