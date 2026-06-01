Knights, Stallions Return to Action

SWEETWATER COUNTY — After a week away from competition, the Green River Knights and Rock Springs Stallions return to the field Tuesday with road doubleheaders against teams from opposite ends of Wyoming’s Senior American Legion Baseball League.

Green River will travel to face the Casper Oilers in games scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., while Rock Springs heads north to take on the Jackson Giants at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The matchups come during the first season under Wyoming Legion Baseball’s revised structure following the elimination of the Class A and AA designations. The statewide changes also pushed the start of the season earlier than in previous years, creating a longer schedule for teams across the state.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River enters Tuesday looking to halt a five-game losing streak. The Knights opened the season with a 7-4 record but have dropped five straight to fall to 7-9 overall. Their most recent victory came May 19, when they defeated Rock Springs 13-10.

Despite the recent slide, the Knights have shown the ability to score runs in bunches, averaging 7.25 runs scored per game throughout the season, and will be challenged by a Casper Oilers club that enters the day at 10-7 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The Oilers are the lone Casper team competing in the South Conference, while the Casper Drillers and Casper Wildcatters play in the North.

Rock Springs enters the week at 8-15 overall. The Stallions last played May 25, when they earned a 4-0 victory over Evanston before beginning their extended break. Like Green River, Rock Springs will be looking to build momentum following the time off.

The Stallions face a Jackson Giants team that has put together a strong start to the season. Jackson enters Tuesday with a 6-3 overall record and competes in the North Conference.

In their eight victories this season, the Stallions have been strong defensively, allowing an average of just 2.5 runs per game, including three shutouts in their most recent wins.