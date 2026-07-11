Knights, Stallions Set for Busy Weekend of Legion Baseball

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Knights and Rock Springs Stallions will both be in action this weekend as the regular season continues, with the Stallions wrapping up South Conference play while the Knights split a pair of road and home doubleheaders.

Rock Springs returns home Saturday for its final conference games of the season, hosting the Wheatland Lobos in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Stallions enter the weekend with a 10-39 overall record after dropping both games of a road doubleheader against the Utah Yaks earlier this week. Despite the losses, Rock Springs snapped a 20-game losing streak during last week’s Knight Invite tournament with a victory over the Pocatello Rebels and will look to build on that momentum as the postseason approaches.

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Saturday’s matchup marks the final South Conference contests of the regular season for Rock Springs before closing out the regular season with one final home game Monday against Douglas. The Stallions will then turn their attention to the Wyoming American Legion state tournament.

Green River, meanwhile, continues a busy stretch after returning from the Boise Fourth of July Tournament, where the Knights finished 1-3. The Knights rebounded from three straight losses by erupting for a 19-4 victory over the Fruitland Grizzlies in their tournament finale.

The Knights, now 13-22 overall, begin the weekend Saturday with a road doubleheader against Douglas. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by the second game at 3 p.m.

Green River returns home Sunday to host Wheatland in another doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.