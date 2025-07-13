Knights, Stallions Square Off in Rivalry Battle in Rock Springs

GREEN RIVER — After both squads wrapped up series against Lovell this weekend, the Green River Knights and Rock Springs Stallions will turn their attention to each other Sunday evening in a cross-county clash in Rock Springs.

The teams were scheduled for a doubleheader in Green River beginning at noon, with the second game to follow at approximately 2 p.m. but this has been changed to one game in Rock Springs at 6 p.m.

Green River enters the matchup at 8-32-1 on the season, while Rock Springs comes in at 13-21. Both teams hosted the Lovell Mustangs in the last two days — Green River on Friday and Rock Springs on Saturday — with the Knights dropping both games and the Stallions splitting their doubleheader with one win and one loss against the Single-A Mustangs.

The Knights struggled to find their offense Friday, falling 9-2 and 6-1 to Lovell in their final A West conference games of the season. Despite flashes at the plate, including multi-hit games from Kamden Liebelt, Dom Hamel, Landon Smart, and Oliver Akin, Green River could not capitalize on opportunities, leaving them winless in conference play this year.

Rock Springs, meanwhile, split their Saturday doubleheader against Lovell at Wataha. The Stallions stormed back from an early six-run deficit to take game one, 12-7, behind a four-RBI performance from Ryan Zotti and strong relief pitching from Landon Oliver. In game two, however, the Mustangs flipped the script with a big fifth inning to hand Rock Springs a 9-5 loss, despite the Stallions out-hitting Lovell 9-6.

Sunday’s doubleheader is another chance for both teams to find momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. The Single-A postseason playoff series begins later this month, while Rock Springs, a Double-A team, continues its regular season slate.

Both teams showed flashes of aggressive baserunning, patience at the plate, and timely hitting in their respective series. They both look to finish out this year’s final rivalry game on top.