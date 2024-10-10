Kodi Allred Commits to Division 1 Softball Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Mountain View High School senior Kodi Allred has officially committed to play Division I softball for the University of Montana, marking a significant milestone in her athletic career. Despite attending school in Mountain View, Allred plays for Green River High School’s softball team, where she has earned a reputation as a standout player.

Allred, who has earned three All-State honors during her high school career, transitioned to the catcher position last year after being recognized as an All-State shortstop in the two years prior. In her junior season, she dominated the field with a .597 batting average, leading the Lady Wolves with 24 RBIs and three home runs. She also topped the team in runs (23), hits (33), walks (7), on-base percentage (.615), and slugging percentage (1.035), showcasing her versatility and leadership as the team’s catcher.

I am beyond excited, and truly grateful to announce my commitment to further my education, and play softball at

The University of Montana!

Thank you to all of the wonderful people involved in my #softball journey! @stef_ewing @UMcoachmegan @MontanaGrizSB @UMGRIZZLIES pic.twitter.com/jxeQh9FmzX Advertisement - Story continues below... — 🥎Kodi Allred 2025 (@KodiAllred) October 7, 2024

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Kodi still has one more spring of high school softball ahead of her before joining the Grizzlies at Montana. Her commitment to the sport runs deep, and it’s reflected in her family’s athletic background. Her brothers, Hank Allred, who plays at Porterville College, and Gus Allred, an NCAA Division I baseball player at the University of Northern Colorado, have set the stage for Kodi’s own success at the collegiate level.

Her father, Scott Allred, expressed his pride in a heartfelt post on Facebook, writing, “Kodi Jean has committed to University of Montana! Congratulations sweetheart, we are so proud of you! I’ve never known a more dedicated or harder-working young lady! Division 1 softball!!!! Thank you, Montana Griz Softball, for believing in our girl! GO GRIZ!”

With one final high school season left, Kodi Allred is poised to continue making an impact both on and off the field before taking her talents to the University of Montana next year.