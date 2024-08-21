Koepplin and Tigers Prepare for New Era

ROCK SPRINGS – As the Rock Springs Tigers gear up for the upcoming high school football season, all eyes are on first-year head coach Kasey Koepplin. With the season opener against Cheyenne Central just a week away, Koepplin reflects on the off-season and the challenges that lie ahead.

“I’m excited to see how the hard work and chemistry we have been trying to develop takes shape in the early part of the season,” Koepplin said. “I’m looking forward to having our players get a chance to put together all the pieces we have in place thus far.”

As a newcomer to the Tigers, Koepplin’s excitement is palpable, especially when it comes to facing this season’s competition. “All of them, to be honest,” Koepplin remarked when asked about the teams he’s most interested in competing against. “The goal is that we raise our level of competition and put ourselves in a position weekly to be successful.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Koepplin is also optimistic about his roster, particularly the contributions from his upperclassmen. “We have some upperclassmen who I believe will be a big part of what we do,” he said. Among the players Koepplin expects to have a significant impact this season are Sam Thornhill, Sam Eddy, Boston James, Logan Condie, Michael Rubich, Masen Werkele, James Moore, William Bybee, Arrington Purvis, Randall Hamilton, Kalub Padilla, Bensen Fowler, and Andre Hilton.

While freshmen won’t see much varsity action this season, Koepplin is keeping a close eye on a group of promising sophomores. “We do have some sophomores in Journey Padilla, Caleb Praytor, Boston James, and a handful of others who will look to earn more varsity time as we get into the end of fall camp and game week,” he noted.

As the Tigers prepare to take the field, Koepplin has his sights set on long-term success for the program. “Compete in everything we do, prepare to compete and be successful weekly, and create a standard for the program not only on the field but in the classroom and the community,” he emphasized. “If we get them doing well off the field, their successes on it won’t be far behind.”

The Rock Springs Tigers kick off their season on Friday, Aug. 30, with high hopes and a new leader determined to build a foundation for the future. You can catch the game next week with live video coverage from TRN Media that can be found on The Radio Network’s Facebook Page or on YouTube at TRN Sports. You can also listen to the games on the radio on 97.9 FM.