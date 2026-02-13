Kolb Amendment to Interference with Peace Officer Law Survives Introduction

CHEYENNE — A bill amending existing laws to make the injury of an officer while someone resists or impedes the officer, regardless of intent, a felony has survived introduction and was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, sponsored a bill creating a felony when someone resists or impedes a law officer and injures that officer during the lawful performance of their official duties, regardless of the person’s intent. The language is an amendment to Wyoming’s Interference with Peace Officer statute, which has both misdemeanor and felony language depending on the situation. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe said he supports the bill, saying the amendment proposed is something that should have already been included in the law.

The bill was approved 28-3 on introduction Wednesday, with Senators Cale Case, R-Lander, Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, and Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, voting against.