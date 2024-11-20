Kolton Tyler Ball (February 28, 2002 – November 16, 2024)

Kolton Tyler Ball, 22, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2024 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a former resident of Oakridge, Oregon.

Kolton was born on February 28, 2002 in Leitchfield, Kentucky; the son of Gerald Lee Ball and Cathy Jean Ball.

He worked as a UPS driver in Rock Springs before his passing.

Kolton was the kind of person who could find beauty in the mundane, often capturing the world’s unique details through his camera lens, transforming them into incredible works of art. He also had a love for gaming which was a favorite pastime; it was a great way for him to connect with people and to build friendships all over the world. He had a unique kind heartedness towards all animals, including his fish. Kolton’s loyalty was unwavering, providing a steady presence in his friends and families lives and his generosity and kindness will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Most of all, Kolton was a loving son. He cherished his mother and was her best friend, and Kolton loved and cherished his father before he passed away.

Survivors include his mother Cathy Ball of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Kevin Lucas, Kyle Lucas both of Leitchfield, KY, Austin Ball of Louisville, KY; sister Kyla Ball also of Louisville, KY; aunts, uncles and cousins: Kirby Bolding, Tanya Caswell, Kayleane Santos, Angela Ball, Joni Ball.

He was preceded in death by his father Gerald Ball, and grandmothers Virginia Helen Ball, Alleane Tarrence, and grandfather David Ball.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.