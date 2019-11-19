Kris Keierleber (April 12, 1977 – November 15, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Kris Keierleber passed away on November 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Mount of Olives Lutheran Church, 2916 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.

Kris Richard Keierleber was born April 12, 1977 in Stanley, N.D. to Ken and JoAnne Keierleber. He was baptized at Bethel Lutheran Church in New Town, N.D. and lived in New Town until age 4. The family moved to Calpet, Wyoming in 1981 and to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1987. He was confirmed at Mount of Olives Lutheran Church. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1995.

Kris married his love Jocelyn Romero in 1999 in Fort Collins, Colorado. They had their son, Hunter James, there. In 2000 they moved to Rock Springs where they made their home.

He worked in construction and in the oil and gas industry. He attended Western Wyoming Community College in the oil and gas program.

Kris was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was a great son, brother, and friend and very willing to help others. He loved campfires, music, and he had a witty sense of humor. Kris and Jocelyn had just celebrated their 20th anniversary.

In his youth he enjoyed skateboarding, snowboarding, drawing, playing Avengers soccer, and playing guitar. His hobbies included camping, fishing, hunting, motorcycles, and family time. He enjoyed feeding people using his awesome cooking and grilling skills. He loved babies, kids, and fur babies.

He is greatly missed by wife Jocelyn, son Hunter, parents Ken and JoAnne Keierleber, brother Dave, and grandmother Thelma Solberg. Other survivors include aunts and uncles, Richard and Barb Solberg, Ross and Nancy Keierleber, Mike and Micky Ford, cousins Jon (Agnes) Solberg, Jessica (Ryan) Ackerman, and Jamin (Mary) Keierleber, and in-laws Kellie and B.J. Soltis and Danielle and John Presho. His special nieces and nephews are Taylor, Landon, Taylor, Mason, Evan, and Ayden.

Kris was preceded in death by baby sister Anne Marie, grandparents George Solberg, Sr. and Harry and Violet Keierleber, uncle George Solberg, Jr., in-laws Christine and Rocky Romero, cousin Kashia Keierleber and other cherished family and friends.

An account has been established at Trona Valley Credit Union, 2640 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 for the benefit of Jocelyn and Hunter Keierleber.