Kristen Lawrence Davis (August 2, 1966 – March 15, 2024)

Kristen Lawrence Davis, age 57, lost her battle with addiction and mental illness and was found in her home on March 15, 2024.

She was born in Lufkin Texas on August 2, 1966 to Polly McKelvey and Philip Lawrence.

She attended Prescott High School in Arizona from 1981 to 1984, graduating with a high school diploma. She worked as a waitress for years before finding her passion as a massage therapist, graduating with a Certificate of Massage Therapy from Renton Technical College in Renton Washington.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She spent much of her life going to live shows and festivals with friends and loved ones, celebrating life. She was the epitome of a cat lover and spoiled her kitties rotten. She had a particular passion for working with the energies of women. She was widely loved and left a mark on every life she touched, being remembered for her iconic laugh and tendency to brighten the mood with a little silliness now and then. Her compassionate character was clouded only by her struggles against addiction.

She is preceded in death by her brother Mickey, her mother Polly, and father Philip.

She is survived by her cat Sryia and her daughter, Brandi Knight, age 34, and many friends and loved ones.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.